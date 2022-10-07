Savant Capital LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,064 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 316,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Bruker Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $57.69 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Bruker had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.