Savant Capital LLC Acquires 925 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,889,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Macy’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 79,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 259,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 150,087 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.53 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,856. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.