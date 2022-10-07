Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,199,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $256.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $244.71 and a one year high of $475.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

