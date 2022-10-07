Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

APA Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.67. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

APA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.