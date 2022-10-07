Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

