Savant Capital LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

