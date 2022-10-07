Savant Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $494,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $123.84 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

