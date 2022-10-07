Savant Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,937,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,466,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE DELL opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.08%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.