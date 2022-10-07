Savant Capital LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $17,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

