Savant Capital LLC Purchases 475 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after purchasing an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

