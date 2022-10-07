Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,003 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,713,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.42 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KHC. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

