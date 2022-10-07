Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPG stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

