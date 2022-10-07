Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Shares of HEI opened at $148.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

