Savant Capital LLC Sells 463 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.75.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.