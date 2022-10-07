Savant Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hess by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hess Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.85.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

