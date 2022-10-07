Savant Capital LLC Takes $240,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 159,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.