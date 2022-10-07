Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 964 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.44 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.46.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

