Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Schneider National stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.27. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

