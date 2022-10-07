Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

