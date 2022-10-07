Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on STB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Secure Trust Bank

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, with a total value of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75). Also, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40).

Secure Trust Bank Price Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 770 ($9.30) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 700 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The company has a market capitalization of £143.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 988.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 16 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also

