Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.02

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.02 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 130.90 ($1.58). Senior shares last traded at GBX 124.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 74,218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 183 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Senior Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3,110.00.

Senior Cuts Dividend

About Senior

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

