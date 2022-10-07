Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $229.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

