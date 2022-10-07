Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

VEEV opened at $173.68 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

