Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,789,000 after buying an additional 72,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after buying an additional 545,518 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.4 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

