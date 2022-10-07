Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

