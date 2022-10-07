Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock worth $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

ZM stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $291.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.