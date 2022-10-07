Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 67.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 172,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Price Performance

LPL opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Profile



LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Further Reading

