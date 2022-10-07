Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Price Performance

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

MetLife stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

