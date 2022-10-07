Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.03

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.03 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 25.15 ($0.30). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31), with a volume of 78,604 shares traded.

Serabi Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of £19.31 million and a P/E ratio of 364.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.03.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary property is the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil. The company was formerly known as Serabi Mining Limited and changed its name to Serabi Gold plc in October 2011.

