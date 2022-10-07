Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Serinus Energy Trading Up 8.8 %

LON:SENX opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 22.95 ($0.28). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serinus Energy

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

