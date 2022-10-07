SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Shares Up 1.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. 16,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 178,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

