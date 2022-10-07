Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €42.70 ($43.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.66 million and a PE ratio of -10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.55. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a fifty-two week high of €165.70 ($169.08).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.