Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 939.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shopify were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

SHOP stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

