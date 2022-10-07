SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.35. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on SIG Group from CHF 27.50 to CHF 26.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.