SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.37

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.37 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.36). SIG shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 142,748 shares traded.

SIG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.37. The stock has a market cap of £360.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SIG news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($21,145.48).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

