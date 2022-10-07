Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Price Down 5% After Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $45.06 and last traded at $45.25. Approximately 11,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 332,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Specifically, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Citigroup increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.20% and a negative net margin of 53.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.