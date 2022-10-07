Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Down 12.6%

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 93,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 75,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

