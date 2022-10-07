Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.