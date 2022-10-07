SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $14.91. 28,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 464,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Specifically, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $88,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

SMART Global Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 142.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 67.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.