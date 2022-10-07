Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,012.34

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,012.34 ($36.40) and traded as low as GBX 2,532 ($30.59). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,543 ($30.73), with a volume of 198,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 797.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,879.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,012.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

About Smurfit Kappa Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a €0.32 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.