Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

SNOW stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

