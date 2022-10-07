SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Shares Down 1.8%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.74. 3,286,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 1,335,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.64.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director J. Steven Beabout purchased 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,266.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,059.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 38,404 shares of company stock worth $43,384. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.64% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. It engages in the development of SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

