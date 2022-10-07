Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 121,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 91,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $4,504,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 70.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 331,356 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 21.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.
