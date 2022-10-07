SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,945,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.13. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

