Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $1.02. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Rating)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.