SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

