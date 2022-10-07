SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 404.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.