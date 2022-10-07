SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.49

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.49 and traded as low as $59.32. SPDR S&P Retail ETF shares last traded at $59.62, with a volume of 3,284,843 shares traded.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,953,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 355.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,599,000 after buying an additional 935,735 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

