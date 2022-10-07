Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,832.01

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,832.01 ($34.22) and traded as high as GBX 2,849 ($34.42). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 2,829 ($34.18), with a volume of 196,547 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

Spectris Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,580.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,864.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,832.01.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

About Spectris

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

