Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SPR stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.
Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,764,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
